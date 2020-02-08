Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $130.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.19. 378,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $78.77 and a 1-year high of $150.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

