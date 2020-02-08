Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.40.

JAZZ stock traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $142.54. The company had a trading volume of 275,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,495. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $116.52 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,499 shares of company stock worth $3,501,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

