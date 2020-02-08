Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.40.
JAZZ stock traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $142.54. The company had a trading volume of 275,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,495. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $116.52 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,499 shares of company stock worth $3,501,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
