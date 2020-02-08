Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 22,179 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,519 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 22,179 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,077 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 28.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,320 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,871 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.57.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The business had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

