Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 47,564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 135,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 405,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

