Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $376,000 Position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 33.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 178.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 522,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 334,700 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,315,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after purchasing an additional 126,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $50,344.52.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

