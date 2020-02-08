Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,719 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVAV opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

