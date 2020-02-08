Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 118,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

