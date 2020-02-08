Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

