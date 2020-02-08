Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 133,872 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 333.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 111,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

