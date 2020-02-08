Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.08 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.