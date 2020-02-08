Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $572.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

