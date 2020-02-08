Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 743 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,620 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,101,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 269,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.30 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

