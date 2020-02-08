Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $142.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.29. 559,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $166.07.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.