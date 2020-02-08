J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.
Shares of JCOM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.59. 260,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,466. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.
About J2 Global
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
