J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 154.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 512,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $107.20. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

