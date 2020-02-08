J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JILL. ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.69.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 191,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 12.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 308.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 74.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 408,992 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 201.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 136.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

