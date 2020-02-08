IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ISEE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.50.

ISEE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 249,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $61,215.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,465 shares of company stock worth $120,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $855,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

