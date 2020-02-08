ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.72%.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

