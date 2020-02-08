iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.14. The company had a trading volume of 190,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,042. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $158.48 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.77 and its 200-day moving average is $179.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

