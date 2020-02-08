iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

EEMA stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,865. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54.

