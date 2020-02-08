iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 213,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 164,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

