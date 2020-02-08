iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70, 210 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned 11.27% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.