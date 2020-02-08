iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Stock Price Up 1.8%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV)’s share price rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $63.35, approximately 17,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 656,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.