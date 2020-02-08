iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 97.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

