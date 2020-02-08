iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $51.22, approximately 5,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 283,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07.

