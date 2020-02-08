iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.99.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. 2,914,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iRobot has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iRobot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in iRobot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.