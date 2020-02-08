iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.70-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.iRobot also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-1.15 EPS.
iRobot stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
