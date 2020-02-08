iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.70-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.iRobot also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-1.15 EPS.

iRobot stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.99.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

