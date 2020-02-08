IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Trading Up 0.4%

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.