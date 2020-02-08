Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.71% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $60,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 970,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after buying an additional 104,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 56,089 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $16,176,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

