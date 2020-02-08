Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($1.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million.

NYSE IO opened at $4.24 on Friday. Ion Geophysical has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

IO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

