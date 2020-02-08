Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.09%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 533,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $16,064,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $336,840.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $2,091,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,044,138.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,358,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,684,479 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,192 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.