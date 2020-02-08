Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

1/29/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/15/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/9/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $57.50 price target on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 439,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,603. The company has a market capitalization of $689.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,650,000 after buying an additional 5,023,077 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,650,000 after buying an additional 2,078,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,124,000 after buying an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after buying an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

