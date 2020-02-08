Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.11, 19,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,652,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

