Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.32, approximately 1,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

