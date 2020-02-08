Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.94, approximately 487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned about 17.57% of Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.