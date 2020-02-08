Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.29

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and traded as high as $26.61. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 2,453 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

