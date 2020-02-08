Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 13.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 92.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

