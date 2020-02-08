Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

