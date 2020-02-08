Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33, approximately 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

