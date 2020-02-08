Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISNPY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.27. 116,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

