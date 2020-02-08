Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

IDXG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 31,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,537. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares during the period.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

