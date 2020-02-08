Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

