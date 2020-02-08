Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 288,753 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intel were worth $113,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 133,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,078,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,884,468. The firm has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

