Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on INSM. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

INSM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,325. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. Insmed has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 659,239 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $9,919,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $10,241,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Insmed by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 305,989 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Insmed by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

