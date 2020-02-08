Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.11. 220,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $18,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

