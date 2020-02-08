Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.56. 4,271,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,188. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 70,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

