Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $145.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

