InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Shares Down 3.9%

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter.

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

