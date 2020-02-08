Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.4-$134.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million.Inphi also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.42-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 579,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,001. Inphi has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

