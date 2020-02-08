Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) PT Raised to $97.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target raised by Cowen from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Inphi stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.39. 579,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. Inphi has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inphi by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inphi by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

